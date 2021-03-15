

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent annually in February, after a 1.6 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, eased to 1.5 percent in February from 1.7 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF increased 0.3 percent in February, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.



