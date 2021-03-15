Through the fourth tender of the LSS program for large scale PV, the Malaysian authorities have pre-selected 30 solar projects with a combined capacity of 823 MW. The lowest bid came in at RM 0.1768 ($0.0429)/kWh and the highest at RM 0.2481/kWh.Malaysia's Energy Commission has announced the shortlisted bidders of the fourth round of the nation's Large Scale Solar (LSS) procurement scheme. The authority has pre-selected a total of 823.06 MW of projects across two different project categories, in a tender that was once again under-subscribed. In the first category, which comprises 20 projects ...

