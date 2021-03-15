Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has been completed at the Alligator Lake Gold Project ("Alligator", or the "Project") located approximately 165 kilometres (103 miles) northeast of La Ronge, SK, Canada. ALX's 2021 drilling successfully intersected the targeted Broken Hammer Shear Zone, which is known to be prospective for high-grade gold mineralization.

2021 Drilling Program

The Phase 1 drilling program consisted of six diamond NQ-size drill holes totaling 617.6 metres (2,026 feet) focussed along an approximate 1,000-metre section of the Broken Hammer Shear Zone, where ALX had previously sampled a sulphide-bearing quartz vein in outcrop at the Broken Hammer Showing that returned 504.0 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold (16.13 oz/ton), and 46.2 g/t silver, by fire assay (see ALX news release dated January 27, 2021). The 2021 drilling targeted a mineralized quartz vein system first discovered in 1995, and preliminary observations by ALX geologists during logging of the first three holes confirm quartz veining with associated sulphides. The presence of gold mineralization in the completed drill holes is currently unknown. Core logging and sampling is ongoing and is expected to be finished before the end of March 2021. Samples will be shipped to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK, and results will be released after their receipt, compilation and interpretation.

"ALX had a brief window of opportunity to complete a first-pass winter program at Alligator Lake and was fortunate to acquire a drilling contractor during a busy exploration season," said Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman of ALX. "Our geological team did an excellent job both in targeting and in execution of the program and we look forward to receiving the results in the coming weeks."

To view maps of Alligator click here

About Alligator

Alligator consists of five claims totaling 2,973.32 hectares (7,347.24 acres) and is located adjacent to Provincial Highway 102, with an established winter trail suitable for mobilizing drilling equipment directly to ALX's primary areas of interest. The Project has been held since 1985 by Alligator Resources Ltd., and has been the subject of a number of seasonal prospecting programs and limited geophysical surveying. Prior to ALX's 2021 work, only 16 diamond drill holes have been drilled since 1995 to depths averaging less than 86 metres.

The Project is underlain by Precambrian Shield rocks of the Central Metavolcanic Belt ("CVB"), part of the La Ronge Domain. Northeast-striking and steeply northwest-dipping upper greenschist to lower amphibolite facies ultramafic to mafic metavolcanic rocks of the CVB are intruded by ultramafic to mafic sills. These ultramafic to mafic rocks are structurally underlain by similarly northeast-striking and northwest-dipping meta-arkose and calcareous metagreywackes of the McLennan-Sickle Group.

The dominant structural feature at Alligator is the Byers Fault, which strikes in a northeasterly direction and dips to the northwest. The Byers Fault can be traced along the southeast shore of Alligator Lake and through a series of topographic lows. The Byers Fault is recognized as a "first-order" controlling structure for many "second-order" quartz-sulphide-carbonate healed shear and tensional vein type gold deposits and occurrences in the greater Waddy Lake area (Schwann, 1991). In the Waddy Lake area, however, the Byers Fault trends approximately east-west before stepping/flexing into a more northeasterly trend in the Contact Lake-Alligator Lake area. Large-scale "bends" in fault systems are known to be the preferential location for dilatancies that could host gold-bearing quartz vein swarms.

South of Alligator Lake, a northeast striking contact between the metavolcanics and the metasediments is marked by a topographic lineament with sporadic outcrop displaying evidence of shearing, identified as the Radiant Shear Zone. The McLennan Lake Tectonic Zone ("MLTZ"), which is parallel to, but located approximately 2 kilometres southeast of the Byers Fault, is a major regional tectonic feature separating rocks of the Central Metavolcanic Belt from metasedimentary rocks of the MacLean Lake Belt to the east.

In 1995, Uranerz Exploration and Mining ("UEM") drilled four holes at 100-metre intervals along the Broken Hammer Shear Zone. The best intersection was 7.31 g/t gold (0.23 oz/ton) over 1.5 metres in hole AL-02, from 38.9 metres to 40.4 metres, beneath the site where visible gold was discovered in the late 1980s (Avery and Leppin, 1995). The results of a summer 2013 field program confirmed that the Broken Hammer Showing is a deformed (boudinaged) quartz vein that has potentially been modified into a series of moderately plunging (50° to 70°) shoots (Jiricka, 2014). These interpreted shoots do not appear to have been specifically targeted or adequately tested by the 1995 UEM drill program. The areas just to the north of historical drill holes AL-01 and AL-02 could represent the down-plunge extension of high-grade gold mineralization identified in the Broken Hammer Showing / Broken Hammer North Extension Showing historical trenches - testing by diamond drilling at shallow depths is recommended.

In January 2021, ALX and Alligator Resources Ltd. ("ARL", a private Saskatchewan corporation) executed a definitive agreement for the Project incorporating the terms and conditions of a previously-announced binding letter agreement. The definitive agreement provides ALX with the option to earn an initial 51% interest (the "First Option") and up to an 80% interest (the "Second Option") in the Project over a four (4) year period from the effective date of the definitive agreement in consideration for: (a) cash payments totaling $150,000, (b) the issuance of common shares of ALX to ARL totaling 1,500,000 common shares; and (c) ALX incurring eligible expenditures totaling $1,250,000 with respect to the Project.

Upon ALX obtaining an 80% interest in the Project (by exercise of both the First Option and the Second Option), ALX and ARL shall form a joint venture in respect of the development of the Project (with ALX as operator), with the terms of the joint venture agreement to be negotiated in good faith between the parties and executed prior to ALX earning a 51% interest. Alligator is subject to an underlying 2.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the sale of valuable minerals from the Project, of which half of the NSR (1.25%) can be purchased by ALX from the royalty holders at any time for $1.0 million.

NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., President and Chief Geologist of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Readers are cautioned that much of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature; however, the historical information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geoscientists in the years discussed. Historical geochemical results quoted in this news release were taken directly from assessment work filings published by the Government of Saskatchewan and other regulatory filings. Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by past operators have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Alligator property area.

Geochemical results from grab samples collected by ALX in 2020 described in this news release were shipped to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK and analyzed using a 4-acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay techniques. Samples that returned >3000 ppb gold by fire assay were further analyzed by metallic gold assay.

