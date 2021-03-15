Ribbon Upgrades Cinia's Transport Network

Industry-leading optical transport solutions enhance long haul connectivity in Finland and in Northern Europe

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Apollo OTN Transport and Switching platforms have been selected to upgrade Cinia's backbone transport network in Finland and Northern Europe, with key features including high capacity, low latency and resilience.

"The importance of connectivity platforms including transport networks has clearly increased in today's digital society, and this applies directly to Cinia's customers as well," said Taneli Vuorinen, Executive Vice President from Cinia. "Our long-term co-operation with Ribbon's IP Optical team (former ECI,) has been successful and by deploying Ribbon's optical transport networking (OTN) solutions into Cinia's backbone network, we've increased our flexibility and offering to respond to market demand."

Cinia is leveraging Ribbon's Apollo 9600 series of optical transport platforms and Apollo 9900 series OTN switching platforms at critical nodes for wavelength grooming and route protection. The flexgrid backbone accelerates service provisioning by using colorless, directionless ROADMs (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers) to map services onto wavelengths. The solution also transports and monitors alien lambdas, enabling Cinia to offer other carriers transit services with their own wavelengths.

Additionally, the deployed platform with Ribbon's TM800E programmable transmission blades enable transport of 400GbE client connections, adding the latest generation of high-speed service functionality while maintaining network efficiency.

"Cinia offers a very specific set of capabilities to its customers, and seamless transport continuity is paramount," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's Executive Vice President Sales of EMEA and APAC. "Our modular optical networking solution enabled them to upgrade their network capabilities with no interruption while further enhancing the quality of their commercial offering."

About Cinia

Cinia provides secure high-availability data network, cyber security and software solutions. Our operations are based on our solid expertise in modern software development, data network technologies and critical operating environments.

Our fibre optic network of roughly 15,000 kilometres, including the C-Lion1 submarine cable, enables the fastest data communications solutions to Central Europe and to markets in Asia and Eastern Europe. By combining our services with services of our partners, we can provide reliable and comprehensive solutions that help our customers write their own digital success stories. More information: cinia.fi/en

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Tom Berry

+1 (978) 614-8050

tom.berry@rbbn.com



APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com







North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com



Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 212-6922

mcooper@rbbn.com







Cinia

Taneli Vuorinen, EVP

+358 50 2163

taneli.vuorinen@cinia.fi







Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg



