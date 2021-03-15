Anzeige
Systemax to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX), today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Sidoti & Company Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. The Company will present at 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The live virtual broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Systemax's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti representative.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6740
mike@theplunkettgroup.com/ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Systemax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635139/Systemax-to-Present-at-Sidoti-Company-Spring-2021-Virtual-Investor-Conference

