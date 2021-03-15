Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 the Company will change its name to Blackrock Silver Corp., to better reflect the silver dominant nature of our flagship Tonopah West silver-gold project located in the Walker Lane trend of the "Silver State" of Nevada. The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "BRC", the new CUSIP number for its common shares is 09261Q107 and the new ISIN is CA09261Q1072.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO, stated, "With four drill rigs at site working towards delivering a maiden resource estimate at Tonopah West in 2021, its evident that within the silver space we have something incredibly unique on our hands. While most think of Nevada as having a massive gold endowment, to this day Nevada is still known as the "Silver State". The Tonopah silver district, second to only the Comstock Lode in terms of historic production, is a large part of that reason. "The Queen of the Silver Camps", as it came to be known, produced 174 million ounces of silver and 1.8 million ounces of gold from approximately 7.5 million tonnes of material, establishing it as one of the most significant silver-gold districts in North America, both in terms of size and grade.1 Our Tonopah West project represents the consolidation of the western half of this prolific district."

Mr. Pollard continued, "The Fraser Institute recently named Nevada as the top mining jurisdiction in the world2 based on investment attractiveness, and when comparing to other notable silver jurisdictions globally, the perceived difference in investor appeal could not be more evident. Mexico and Peru, which are the world's largest producers of silver by a wide margin, ranked 42 and 34 respectively on the same survey, highlighting just how attractive Nevada is within the global framework. According to the Silver Institute, only 29% of silver produced comes from silver primary mines3, and a further 15% is produced as a byproduct from gold mines. The 100 to 1 silver-gold ratio found in the Tonopah silver district makes it a clear standout within a sector where the majority of production comes as a byproduct of base metals mines, which, as they're tied predominantly to other metals, are unable to scale up output to meet any increased demand for silver. By changing our name to better reflect the nature of our flagship asset, we hope to broaden our investor appeal amongst those looking for pure exposure to both high-grade silver & gold in America."





About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior silver-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

____________________

1 All historic production information from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology, Bulletin 51 and Bulletin 92

2 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2020

3 The Silver Institute 2020 World Silver Survey

