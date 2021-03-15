Company Set to Close a Series of Transformative Corporate Activities

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - The respective management of The Data Source (UK) LTD. ("TDS") and CLST Holdings, inc. (OTC Pink: CLHI) ("CLHI") are pleased to provide this joint stockholder update regarding multiple positive corporate developments. First, TDS has entered into an agreement to provide digital marketing services using their proprietary AI platform to a well-known real estate brokerage based in Florida, and operating throughout Georgia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and the Carolinas. The initial term of the agreement is for one (1) year and will provide TDS with a positive revenue stream and a foothold in the U.S. market.





The Data Source - The Marketing Data Expert

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

TDS and CLHI wish to further provide their respective stockholders and stakeholders with an update on the status of previously disclosed pending corporate actions. Subject to approval from FINRA, the official name change of the company from CLST Holdings, Inc. to The Data Source (UK) LTD. is set to occur, alongside a commensurate change to CLST's trading symbol. In addition, a reverse split of the common stock of CLST remains pending as a condition precedent to closing the planned merger with TDS.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer of TDS, commented on these exciting events. "We have been working on the new business relationship in the US for some time and are totally delighted to be able to bring them into our stable of clients." He continued, "The US is one of our key target markets going forward and this is a great start obtaining a presence in nine states simultaneously."

"We are also pleased that we are nearing the completion of these exciting and transformative corporate actions. The official corporate name and symbol changes should eliminate confusion in the marketplace, and we know our shareholders have been waiting patiently for this process to conclude. We look forward to updating our shareholders and followers of the Company as new events occur," noted Stephenson.

TDS and CLST are committed to stockholder transparency and will seasonably provide further updates as the companies progress toward their corporate objectives.

About the Data Source (UK), Ltd.

The Data Source (UK) Ltd are innovators in the latest digital marketing technology. Using the latest AI technology to always keep businesses one step ahead of their competitors providing them with higher conversions at reduced costs with increases to their ROI. The Data Source (UK) Ltd are due to launch their new technology development team in April 2021. This will see the launch of multiple data and analytic services available for businesses in these coming months.

The Data Source (UK) LTD. provides its clients with an extensive range of AI, Analytics, Data Storage, Digital Marketing, monetizing clients data as well as their own huge B2B & B2C databases, covering most sectors. Moreover, they utilize online campaigns along multiple channels to generate the best quality leads for business. For more information: www.thedatasource.co.uk

About CLST Holdings, Inc.

CLST Holdings, Inc. CLST Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a publicly traded company trading under the symbol "CLHI." The company has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Data Source (UK), Ltd. pursuant to which The Data Source will become a wholly owned subsidiary of CLST Holdings. Upon the anticipated closing of the merger, CLST Holdings will seek regulatory approval to change its name and trading symbol to reflect the new business operations of The Data Source.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although The Data Source (UK), Ltd and CLST Holdings, Inc. believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the companies are unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to consummate the planned merger of the two companies.

