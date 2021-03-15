

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said it now expects revenue to decline between 61% and 64% during the first quarter of 2021, year over two. The range compared to the company's prior planning assumption of a revenue decline between 65% to 70%, year over two.



JetBlue continues to believe demand and revenue recovery will be non-linear and cannot reliably predict changes to revenue due to additional COVID-19 related disruptions or other factors.



JetBlue said that, although booking trends remain choppy, in recent weeks the company has experienced an improvement in bookings by leisure and visiting friends and relatives customers.



The company expects its flown capacity for the first quarter of 2021 to decrease about 41% versus the first quarter of 2019, compared to the company's previous planning assumption of a decrease of at least 40%.



The company continues to expect total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 to decrease 25% versus the first quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de