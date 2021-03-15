CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference this Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

CordovaCann will be presenting at 11:30 Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Mr. Taz Turner, CEO of Cordova will give a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Turner will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Interested investors may register for the presentation with this link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6904637667304920590'source=LVRLF

For those not able to join the event live, an archived webcast of the presentation will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

SOURCE: CordovaCann Corp.

