Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung am Montag: Finales Go für BevCanna!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2021 | 13:32
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference this Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

CordovaCann will be presenting at 11:30 Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Mr. Taz Turner, CEO of Cordova will give a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Turner will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Interested investors may register for the presentation with this link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6904637667304920590'source=LVRLF

For those not able to join the event live, an archived webcast of the presentation will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Company Contact:

Taz Turner

Chief Executive Officer
taz@cordovacann.com
(917) 843-2169

SOURCE: CordovaCann Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635384/CordovaCann-CSE-CDVA-OTCQB-LVRLF-to-Present-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-March-17-2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.