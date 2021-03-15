Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a diamond drill program comprised of one drill hole to test an airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) anomaly beneath Sandridge Lake, approximately 150 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The core hole encountered a sequence of mafic metavolcanics and metasediments including an approximately 7 m core length of graphite starting at a downhole depth of 197 m. This graphite interval is interpreted to be the targeted EM conductor.

The Company appreciates the efforts of the exploration team, Niigaani Drilling and Wiskair Helicopters, for the efficient and safe completion of the drill program during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert S. Middleton P.Eng., a Qualified Person with respect to the Sandridge Project for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

