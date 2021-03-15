

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc. on Monday announced plans to help people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, announced the launch of a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines.



The social networking major launched a tool that shows one when and where the person can get vaccinated and gives a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center that will be showed in their News Feed.



The Covid Information Center will also be available to Instagram.



The company is also working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines. More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, non-profits and international organizations.



Zuckerberg said, 'The data shows the vaccines are safe and they work. They're our best hope for getting past this virus and getting back to normal life. I'm looking forward to getting mine, and I hope you are too.'



Facebook also is partnering with Boston Children's Hospital to offer a tool on Facebook in the US to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine. The locations in this tool are provided by VaccineFinder and include hours of operation, contact info and links to make an appointment.



Facebook said it has already connected over 2 billion people to authoritative COVID-19 information. With the latest initiatives, the company hopes to help around 50 million people to get vaccinated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de