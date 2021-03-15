OTC Markets Upgrades Futuris Company to Pink Current Information and Company Provides Corporate Updates

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) acknowledges that the company has successfully provided all required documentation resulting in OTC Markets granting a tier upgrade from "Pink Limited Information" to "Pink Current Information." The company has taken the extra steps for annual statements to be audited by a PCAOB firm and quarterly statements that were reviewing in an effort to increase transparency and meet all disclosure criteria.

"Becoming Pink Current is an important step for Futuris. The tier upgrade enables us to move forward with finding favorable funding for our company, as well as being able to truly bolster our portfolio as we have a robust pipeline in the works. We will also be working closely with our counsel and OTC Markets to review the standards to become eligible for trading as an OTCQB company," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President.

One of Futuris's current portfolio companies, TalentBeacon LLC, has expanded its roster of Fortune 500 multinational clients by recently securing two new exclusive RPO engagements "We have recently won a deal for a 50 person hiring effort for a top five global CRM company, with much more opportunity for us there, while the second win was for the deployment of a team of recruiters for an extended engagement in support of a NASDAQ traded multinational software company," stated Mark Anderson, President of TalentBeacon LLC.

As clients are starting to transition out of their 2020 COVID hiring pause, they are reacting quickly to ramping back up their recruiting capabilities to pre-pandemic strength. TalentBeacon LLC and Futuris Company will be well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities, given our strong relationships with Talent Acquisition leadership around the world.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of Executive Search, Staffing and Consulting Companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Human Resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635271/OTC-Markets-Upgrades-Futuris-Company-to-Pink-Current-Information-and-Company-Provides-Corporate-Updates