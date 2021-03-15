Veteran Product and Go-to-Market Leader Takes Helm at Tempo

Tempo Software, an industry leader in productivity-enhancing software solutions that target software development teams, announced today that Mark Lorion has been appointed the company's new chief executive officer and member of its board of directors. An experienced business leader with a strong background of driving SaaS company growth, Lorion will succeed the current acting CEO Chris Porch and immediately assume leadership responsibilities.

Tempo provides time management and team productivity tools for software developers, product managers, and the teams around them. It is one of the largest companies in the Atlassian ecosystem, both the top-selling and most highly-rated by users. Tempo products integrate with agile and project planning tools to help teams seamlessly understand and optimize how they allocate their most precious and expensive resources developers.

"I am excited about Mark joining Tempo," Ron Nayot, Tempo board chairman commented. "He has spent his career growing and scaling companies that target and support software developers. This deep experience in our market, and his customer-first approach make him an ideal fit with our customers and for our global company culture. Mark joins at a pivotal time, as we're deepening our portfolio of developer tools and expanding our reach by integrating with more ecosystems.

Lorion brings a wealth of experience driving revenue growth, launching and bringing new products to market, and scaling operations. Most recently, Lorion served as chief operating officer for Digital.ai, a platform combining agile planning, application protection, software testing and delivery, and artificial intelligence. He joined Digital.ai via its acquisition of his former company, Arxan Technologies, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Previously he was President and General Manager of Apperian. Lorion has played crucial roles across these and other companies, focusing on the growth of products made for software development teams. Lorion also sits on the board of the Massachusetts Technology and Leadership Council (MassTLC).

"It's an honor to join and lead this talented and passionate team as Tempo's CEO. With more than 20,000 global customers and such remarkable stories of delivering value to our customers, Tempo has become the world's defacto platform for helping development teams better plan and manage their time. I am committed to keeping our customers at the center of everything we do, and we will continue innovating to make time management an integral and effortless part of how teams work."

A seamless handover process will take place during the coming months, leaving Tempo primed for growth within and outside of the Atlassian ecosystem. Tempo's Board offers its sincere thanks to Porch for his dedication and successful service to Tempo, and is pleased to welcome Lorion into the role of CEO.

About Tempo

At Tempo, a global SaaS company, we offer integrated time tracking solutions for Jira that ensure companies can apply best-in-class time management tools to drive their success. With Tempo solutions, it's easy to track time, our most constrained resource.

Companies use Tempo products to develop an aligned understanding of work and gain visibility into the true value of time. There's more to Tempo than just time tracking, though. We expanded into resource planning and budget management by creating new apps for Jira to complement our service offering.

Tempo has built a network of more than 20,000 customers, both large and small, across a range of industries all over the world. We work with more than 100 partners around the world, offering resale, training, and consultancy in local languages.

For more information, please visit www.tempo.io

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis Capital, LLC ("Diversis") is a private equity firm that invests in lower and middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its operating partners and strategic advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. The firm focuses on standalone deals, carve-outs, partnerships and special situations that require sharp financial acumen, creativity, collaboration and operational expertise to reach success. Diversis, which was founded by Managing Directors Ron Nayot and Kevin Ma, is currently in full acquisition mode with a goal of executing several transactions annually.

For more information, please visit www.diversis.com

