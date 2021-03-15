Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Formation of Environmental Infrastructure Partners Focused on Sustainable Infrastructure in the MUSH Market

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., today announced the formation of Environmental Infrastructure Partners ("EIP"), a joint venture partnership with Sustainability Partners LLC ("SP") focused on owning sustainable water, energy efficiency, transportation, communications, and other infrastructure throughout the United States.

"EIP is specifically focused on working with municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals ("MUSH")," said Ryan Stewart, Managing Director of Ridgewood. "Within this MUSH market, there is a large and growing need to replace, renew, and enhance infrastructure that provides a range of essential services. We look forward to working together with SP to help these MUSH customers meet their critical sustainable infrastructure needs."

"SP deploys best-in-class infrastructure assets that increase reliability, durability, and performance," said Thomas Cain, CEO of Sustainability Partners. "We're excited to partner with Ridgewood as we continue to deliver the benefits of sustainable infrastructure."

Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure said: "SP is an established leader in the MUSH market, and we are very pleased to be partnering with them to build Environmental Infrastructure Partners."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure invests in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market. It is part of the affiliated Ridgewood Companies, a leading real asset investment manager with approximately $6 billion in total capital and commitments.

Ridgewood Infrastructure is investing its inaugural Fund, which was oversubscribed and closed at its $600 million hard cap. With a focus on the U.S. lower middle market, Ridgewood Infrastructure directly originates investments that provide essential services to customers, and it implements responsible and operationally focused initiatives to enhance value. Through this strategy, Ridgewood focuses on creating beneficial outcomes for stakeholders with investments that generate long-term, high-quality, non-correlated cash flows.

For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners provides essential infrastructure that is reliable, safe and efficient to municipalities, universities, schools and health care systems. Sustainability Partners' mission is to facilitate a sustainable future socially, economically, and environmentally.

For more information, please visit www.sustainability.partners.

