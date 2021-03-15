Molly has provided executive coaching to leading financial services executives in North America

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a leading provider of invisible and continuous authentication technologies for enterprises, is pleased to announce the addition of Molly Falconer de Ramel to its board of directors.

With 20 years of extensive experience advising leading North American executives, Molly will provide guidance to the Company in delivering successful relationship building to its clients. Having worked with major clients that comprise large organizations within the financial sector such as the Bank of America, Blackstone, Citi, Citi PB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and UBS, Molly is equipped to assist Plurilock in establishing and maintaining strong partnerships and communications with the Company's clients and key partners.

Molly is currently the Chief Executive Officer of a well-recognized executive coaching firm, Periwinkle LLC, which specializes in developing effective communication skills at companies in order to help them externally market their brand to a wider audience, and internally connect concisely and authentically with their teams. Prior to working as a consultant, Molly has worked as a news anchor and a reporter at Fox News Channel, where she produced live reports covering financial markets such as the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Molly is a recipient of the prestigious John Harvard Scholar Award at Harvard University for which she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

"The appointment of Molly Falconer de Ramel as a director will bolster our capability in marketing our brand more effectively to our growing base of leading financial services customers," said Robert Kiesman, Chairman of Plurilock Security. "Molly brings a successful 20-year track record of working with companies in the financial services sector in the United States, which will assist us greatly as we look to target large enterprises in need of advanced cybersecurity infrastructure. We are delighted that Molly is joining our team and we look forward to continuing to attract top-tier talent of her calibre to our growing company."

Plurilock has granted Ms. Falconer de Ramel an option to acquire 300,000 common shares with an exercise price of C$0.67 per share, for five years. The options vest over a three-year period.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced and continuous authentication for standards and regulatory compliance. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based MFA solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

