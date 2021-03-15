Despite the effects of the pandemic, all economic indicators have improved.

Consolidated turnover of €1,250.2million (€1,182.5 million in 2019);

EBITDA at €207.9 million (€191.3 million in 2019);

EBIT at €169.5 million (€155.3 million in 2019);

Group net profit at €123.6 million (€113.9 million in 2019)

Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of €0.56 per share.

Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2020, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on first call in Turin on 26 April 2021.

The Reply Group closed 2020 with a consolidated turnover of €1,250.2 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to €1,182.5 million in 2019.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €207.9 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to €191.3 million recorded at December 2019.

EBIT, from January to December, was at €169.5 million, which is an increase of 9.1% compared to €155.3 million at December 2019.

The Group net profit was at €123.6 million, an increase of 8.6% compared to the €113.9 million recorded in 2019.

Following the results achieved in 2020, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of €0.56 per share to the next Shareholders' Meeting, which will be payable on 5 May 2021, with the dividend date set on 3 May 2021 (record date 4 May 2021).

As at 31 December 2020, the Group's net financial position has been positive, at €158.7 million. As at 30 September 2020, the net financial position was positive, at €135.6 million.

"2020 stated Mario Rizzante, Reply's Chairman of the Board was a year marked by one of the most complex economic and social crises in contemporary history. Reply was able to react to this unimaginable moment of discontinuity by closing a financial year in growth. In recent months, despite the difficulties experienced in the various lockdowns, we have continued to invest, gaining additional market share in Europe, the UK and in North America, and we have added new expertise to our core offers in cloud, artificial intelligence, 5g, robotics and connected vehicles."

"We still await an uncertain future concludes Mario Rizzante "The emergency is still ongoing, with different trends in the countries where we are present and, much depends on the effectiveness and speed of the vaccination plans. The pandemic is, in any case, handing us back a profoundly changed world compared to the one we were used to just twelve months ago. All sectors, even the more traditional ones, have had to reconfigure themselves, digitalising processes and divisions and, at times, reinventing entire business models. This transformation is irreversible and, albeit dramatic for some, it opens up new opportunities for growth and development for companies like ours. High-speed communication software infrastructure, e-commerce, new digital experiences and a strong boost in automation will be the key elements of the economy over the coming years."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005470/en/

Contacts:

Media

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Investor Relation

Reply

Riccardo Lodigiani

r.lodigiani@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

Tel. +49524150091017