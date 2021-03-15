Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm Announces Strategic Alliance with The Stone House Group

Collaboration Bringing High-Value, Smart Building Services to the Education Market Throughout the U.S.

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company is pleased to announce a marketing alliance with The Stone House Group, LLC ("SHG"), a Bethlehem, PA-based facility consulting firm, to collectively bring high-value, smart building services to the K-12, college and university market throughout the U.S.

IotaComm's smart building technology solutions, with reliable and ubiquitous low-power wide area connectivity coupled with its BrightAI data analytics platform, are a great complement to Stone House Group's energy, sustainability, commissioning, healthy/well services and planning, services. Together, the companies provide unique combined value to the education facilities marketplace to reduce energy costs, increase well-being and health of occupants and advance sustainability initiatives.

The companies plan to build on several recent customer engagements, including Friends Seminary in New York City, where the recently published case study demonstrates the power of the combined efforts for this K-12 private school that leveraged indoor air quality sensors and analytics to improve the health and well-being of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited about this alliance with The Stone House Group as they bring our BrightAI smart building solutions into the significant K-12 and higher education markets" said IotaComm CEO Terrence DeFranco. Owners and managers of real estate are challenged with balancing efficiency and sustainability with health and safety in a post-COVID environment and we are delighted to partner with a firm with significant expertise and a great reputation with their nationwide customer base. The growing need for assuring a safe environment for teachers, students and other employees is met with our cutting-edge smart building platform. We look forward to many more collaborative opportunities."

"In the post pandemic environment people yearn for a return to "normalcy" and also desire assurances that the air inside is safe. This alliance allows for cost effective information that SHG can use to monitor and quantify indoor air quality" added The Stone House Group's Managing Principal and founder Larry Eighmy. "In addition, IotaComm's connectivity and data analytics platform supports our retro commissioning, continuous commissioning, energy auditing and measurement and verification services and is a real game changer for us and our clients and we look forward to continuing to bring these innovative solutions to our clients."

IotaComm's BrightAI wireless connectivity and data analytics platform brings indoor air quality and energy management data monitoring and analysis to Stone House's customer base, which includes hundreds of private and public schools, universities, hospitals, municipalities, and commercial properties. The strategic alliance calls for the two companies to collaborate to develop additional products and services that accelerate the adoption of smart building technology to optimize healthy indoor air and energy performance. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are multiple studies that demonstrate the negative impact of poor indoor air quality and environmental conditions in schools for students, teachers, and administrators, even prior to the onset of COVID-19. The rise in awareness around these conditions has spurred advances in regulations and standards around environmental conditions, including the WELL Building Standard®, FitWell, Living Building Challenge and LEED.

About Iota Communications, Inc .

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC: IOTC) is a wireless communication and data analytics software company that provides Internet of Things solutions which optimize energy efficiency, sustainability, and operations for commercial customers. Our company is built on a foundation of a portfolio of FCC-licensed spectrum that is used to enable low-power, wide area connectivity, which serves as a unique capability in our Smart Building and Smart City data analytics applications. Our connectivity and analytics solutions help our customers achieve higher returns on assets and investment and more efficient and productive operations. For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

About Stone House Group, LLC

The Stone House Group (www.theSHG.com) is 22 years old and is a recognized leader in facilities management. The Stone House Group facilitates responsible planning and management of energy, natural and financial resources through energy management, facilities and project management, building commissioning and healthy/well and sustainable consulting service collectively referred to as "Building Stewardship".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our beliefs regarding the role that IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

