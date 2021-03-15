The Solcan scheme had a budget of €20 million. Most of the assigned PV capacity will be located in the islands of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish Institute for Diversification and Saving of Energy has allocated 255 MW of PV capacity for the Canary Islands through the Solcan rebate scheme, which refunds a percentage of installation costs using public funds. The energy agency-part of the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism-initially expected to assign 150 MW of capacity under the program and has earmarked a €20 million budget. Projects selected under the scheme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...