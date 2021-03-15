FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street Completes Filming Ehave Inc's. First Featured Interview Announcing Initial Air Date on NEWSMAX Sunday March 21

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / New to The Street completed filming Ehave, Inc (EHVVF). the first interview with Jane King interviewing CEO Benjamin Kaplan. The first broadcast will be NEWSMAX T.V. this Sunday, March 21, at 10 AM EST. Ehave Inc feature will also broadcast on Fox Business Monday, March 22 at 1030PM PST, additional airing will be announced shortly. This interview is the first of a 6 Part Series on this exciting Data Therapeutics company focusing on delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients.

"We are looking forward to the continued series and sharing our Ehave Telemetry Portal developments across New to The Streets dynamic linear television platform," stated Benjamin Kaplan, CEO Ehave, Inc.

FMW Media will be providing additional media services to share Ehave, Inc. developments, including commercials, conference participation with its EMERGING GROWTH partnership, and reports.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics, delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high-quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company's website at www.ehave.com.

About FMW Media

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television, long and short form.

