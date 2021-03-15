Royalty Increased from 1.5% to 2.25%

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nevada Select Royalty Inc (collectively "Ely Gold"), it has completed the binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") to acquire an additional 25% interest in its Hog Ranch Property ("Hog Ranch") located in Washoe County, Nevada from Platoro West Incorporated, a Nevada Corporation ("Platoro West"). The additional interest in Hog Ranch increased Ely's current net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") from 1.5% to 2.25% and its interest in the leased mining claims (the "Lease") to 75.1%.

Platoro West is wholly owned by William Sheriff, a director of the Company. Ely Gold purchased its original its 50.1% Hog Ranch interest from Platoro West in 2017 (See press release dated June 23, 2017). The Term Sheet was filed as a non-arms-length transaction and was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Closing").

Hog Ranch consists of 247 unpatented mining claims currently leased to Rex Minerals Limited ("Rex"). The Lease provides for a 3% NSR, a 42 square mile area of interest and a US$50,000 annual lease payment. Since acquiring the Lease, Rex released an updated JORC compliant inferred resource of 97.6 Mt at 0.45 g/t gold containing a total of 1.4MM ounces of gold (See Rex press release dated May 12, 2020) and announced an expansion of the claim block based on encouraging surface sampling and mapping (See Rex press release dated July 1, 2020). Within the original property boundaries, Rex has announced a new discovery of deeper and higher-grade mineralization with hole HR20-023 reporting 12.2m @ 6.45g/t gold, from a depth of 167.6m down hole. All the new results confirm and extend the scale of the oxide gold deposit and further define the internal higher-grade trends which exist between the historic Geib and Krista open pits (See Rex press release dated December 21, 2020).

The Term Sheet provides for cash consideration, paid by Ely Gold at Closing, of US$275,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 warrants exercisable at CAN$0.90 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants allow the holder to purchase one share of Ely Gold common stock and will expire four years from the Effective Date. The Warrants or the shares issued because of the Warrant exercise will require an initial four-month hold.

Trey Wasser, President & CEO of Ely Gold, commented, "We are pleased to add this important royalty interest increase to our Hog Ranch Property, which becomes accretive to our current net asset value. This purchase represents an important part of our royalty strategy as we continue to add to existing Key Assets in the portfolio."

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo, is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Kenwood has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favorable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

trey@elygoldinc.com

972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer

jjobin@elygoldinc.com

647-964-0292

