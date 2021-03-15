Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 16 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 74,863,018 shares (USD 748,630.18) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 31,054 shares (USD 310.54) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 74,894,072 shares (USD 748,940.72) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 43.4 - 20,632 shares DKK 47.4 - 10,422 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846297