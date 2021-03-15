Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 101/21: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (102/21)

Correction refers to trading dates marked in bold below.

Referring to the bulletin from Studentbostader i Sverige AB's annual general
meeting, held on February 12, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from March 16, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                                  STUDBO              
Terms:                                       Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                                SE0006422309        
Last day of trading with current ISIN code:  Mar 15, 2021        
New ISIN code:                               SE0015657697        
First day of trading with new ISIN code:     Mar 16, 2021        

For further information about the split, please contact Studentbostäder i
Sverige AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear
Sweden AB.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
