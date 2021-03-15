Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 101/21: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (102/21)

Correction refers to trading dates marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Studentbostader i Sverige AB's annual general meeting, held on February 12, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from March 16, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: STUDBO Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0006422309 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Mar 15, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015657697 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Mar 16, 2021 For further information about the split, please contact Studentbostäder i Sverige AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.