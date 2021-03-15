SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 March 2021 approved:

Amendments to the By-laws to comply with new regulatory changes

Purchase and disposal of treasury shares

Appointment of Lorenza Furgiuele as a new member of the Board of Directors

Rome, 15 March 2021 - Notice is hereby given that today the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, a company whose shares are traded on AIM Italia, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, approved: (i) at its extraordinary session, certain amendments to the Bylaws in order to comply with certain recent regulatory changes, including in light of new practices that have emerged in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to implement certain recent provisions introduced by Borsa Italiana in the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations with notice no. 17857 of 6 July 2020, and (ii) in the ordinary session, both the proposal to purchase and dispose of treasury shares and the appointment of Prof. Lorenza Furgiuele as a new member of the Board of Directors. With reference to this last point, it should be noted that the Board of Directors, following the resignation of Director Prof. Lucia Calvosa, resolved on 21 July 2020, with the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, to appoint Prof. Lorenza Furgiuele by co-optation, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws.

In compliance with the provisions of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations, the independent director has been positively assessed in advance by the Nomad.

For any further information on this point, please refer to the explanatory reports on the items on the agenda, available on the Company's website.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations/Press releases section.

***

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

