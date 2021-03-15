B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

BSD Crown Ltd.

BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

Ramat Gan, 15 March 2021

Following previous notifications, the Company hereby provides notice that on 11 March 2021 the FCA approved the Company's request for a further temporary modification of LR 14.2.2R for a period of 90 days (with effect from 11 March 2021) in order to allow the Company to undertake the necessary steps to complete the merger proposal currently being discussed with the Company's controlling shareholders, pursuant to which, if it is duly approved, all of the shares of the Company held by all shareholders other than the current controlling shareholders will be purchased by the controlling shareholders, and the Company will be de-listed from the Standard Segment of the Official List

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board