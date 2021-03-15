Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (103/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Spago Nanomedical AB (publ), company registration number 556574-5048, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be March 26, 2021. Shares Short name: SPAGO ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 41,182,287 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0004899474 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219664 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556574-5048 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.