The Landshut University of Applied Sciences and German start-up Voltstorage will initially develop a residential battery with a capacity of 8 kWh. At a later stage, they want to fabricate a 50 kWh device for applications in the commercial segment.From pv magazine Germany Munich-based residential vanadium redox flow battery start-up Voltstorage and the Landshut University of Applied Sciences have launched a research project to develop a prototype iron redox flow storage system based on Voltstorage's residential battery. The proposed iron redox flow (IRF) technology is expected to make the storage ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
