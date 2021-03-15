Ib Vogt and its local partner are facing protests from farmers who claim a planned 207-acre PV project site will destroy their livelihoods by occupying fertile fields.German renewables company Ib Vogt GmbH, and local partner AG Agro Industries Ltd, are facing demonstrations as they endeavor to set up a 50 MW solar power plant in Bangladesh's Feni district. Protesting farmers have formed human chains in the project area and claim farmland producing three crops a year was selected for the solar site instead of a barren field. The protesters say 5,000 farmers will lose their livelihoods if the Sonagazi ...

