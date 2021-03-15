Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary Starts Process to Sell VIVIS Products at Two Big Box Retailers

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS is busy filling out vendor forms at two big box retailers, the first step towards being able to sell its hemp-based CBD products at these well-known chains. The move comes as retailers nationwide express hope they'll see increased foot traffic as distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine quickens and states open their long-shuttered economies.

"We're ready to hit the market rolling," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Our production facilities are primed. Once we've filled out the paperwork and we're certified, we can ship product to stores, make sales and build additional market share. VIVIS already enjoys a solid reputation among CBD users thanks to each product's lab-tested status, and once our customers discover they can find it at their favorite big box retailers, we should enjoy positive results and attract new business, too."

VIVIS has started the vendor process at two big box retailers - one in the Midwest and another in the Mid-Atlantic region. It expects to take similar steps at other chains shortly. Earlier this year, Neutra's national sales team reported it had received positive receptions at several large retailers. The form completions are the next step to getting approved as a vendor at those chains.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Mar. 11, telling audiences he hoped to have enough vaccine to cover every American by May. As people get vaccinated, more states could relax COVID-related restrictions. Texas, where Neutra is headquartered, ended its mask mandate and fully opened its economy Mar. 10. Neutra believes an open economy and more customers in stores will prompt chains to welcome new vendors on its shelves.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635532/Neutra-Subsidiary-Starts-Process-to-Sell-VIVIS-Products-at-Two-Big-Box-Retailers