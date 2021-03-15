The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.
It includes 24228 entries (in 39 countries).
Its content represents 185,9 GW onshore and 138,5 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 159 entries (4,9 GW)
- Operational: 21717 entries (181,1 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 203 entries (82,5 GW)
- Approved: 55 entries (25,7 GW)
- Under construction: 12 entries (5,2 GW)
- Operational: 136 entries (25,1 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United-Kingdom
