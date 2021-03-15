(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights following the free shares allocation granted on the 3rd, March 2021 (based on 1 free share for every 10 shares held), and the reclassification of shares within the concerted voting block.

28 February 2021 12 March 2021 Shares in Euronext 50 307 064 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 370 668 82 849 062 Effective voting rights 77 223 802 82 670 776

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com- www.groupeseb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005694/en/

Contacts:

GROUPE SEB