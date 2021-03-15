Miller & Hine LLc: Miller & Hine Discusses the Consequences of a DWI in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Across the United States, each day, more than 28 people (on average) die in motor vehicle accidents where driving while intoxicated played a role. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this results in over 10,000 deaths annually and tens of thousands of serious injuries resulting in hundreds of millions in medical bills.

Missouri residents know that driving while intoxicated (DWI) is a serious criminal offense, but few are aware of the exact consequences of doing so if caught and convicted. In many cases, those charged with a DWI had no idea they were over the legal limit. For some, having just one or two drinks with a meal out with friends is all it takes to fail a breathalyzer.

This month, Miller & Hine discuss the consequences of getting a DWI in Missouri and why having the right legal representation matters.

Defining "Intoxicated Condition" in Missouri

The state defines a motorist as being 'intoxicated' if they are found or believed to be impaired by drugs (even if prescribed) or by alcohol with a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.08% or higher. For those with commercial driver's licenses, the legal limit is lowered to 0.02%, meaning that one drink can often put them over the limit.

The Consequences of Driving While "Under the Influence" in Missouri

Apart from the potential risk of accidents, injury, and even death, motorists who drink and drive need to be aware of the steep penalties often imposed on those who are convicted of a DWI. These consequences can impact everything from employment opportunities to the legal right to drive.

Jail Time and Fines for Missouri DWI Convictions

Those convicted of a DWI in the state face the potential of jail time. Although situational, the risk of being sentenced to jail is generally dependent on the number of priors or convictions a motorist has on their record, when those occurred, and the circumstances surrounding the current offense. In addition to potential jail time, offenders face steep fines and court fees.

Possible Jail Sentences and Fines for a DWI Include:

Up to 6-months and $1000 for a first offense

Up to 1-year and $2000 for a second offense

Up to 4-years and $10,000 for a third offense

Suspension or Revocation of License

Those convicted of a DWI in Missouri face the risk of having their driver's license revoked or suspended. Following a period of suspension, drivers may be further restricted to driving only once they have paid for and installed what is known as an ignition interlock device (IID). An IID requires a dashboard breathalyzer test to operate the vehicle.

Possible Penalties Imposed on Your Driving Privileges Include:

First Offense: A suspension period of up to 30 days followed by a 60-day restricted license and an IID period of up to 60-days.

Second Offense: A 5-year revocation of drivers license and a minimum of 6-months IID installation

Third Offense: A 10-year revocation of drivers license and a minimum of 6-months IID installation

Restricted or "Hardship License"

In some cases, where need and 'hardship' can be proved, a 'restricted license' may be approved for those who have been convicted of a DWI in Missouri. This license enables a motorist to legally drive to and from essential places such as school or work even though their driver's license has been suspended.

Missouri DWI Defense Strategies

With decades of experience navigating Missouri courtrooms and working with prosecutors, judges, and experts, Miller and HineDWI defense attorneys have a deep working knowledge of what it takes to win DWI cases for its clients.

For many, being charged with a DWI can feel like a hopeless situation. Miller and Hine want residents to know that they have options and that being charged does not automatically equate to a 'guilty verdict. There are many avenues an experienced law firm can take to defend the rights of its clients and to challenge evidence obtained by law enforcement.

Potential Avenues of DWI Defense May Include:

Challenging the legality of the traffic stop

Challenging the officer's observations

Challenging the results of a field sobriety test

Challenging the validity of a breathalyzer result

Offering alternative explanations and evidence for alleged impairment

Asserting failure to give all required warnings

Asserting failure to conduct a 15-min observational period

And more…

Laws surrounding DWI charges can be both nuanced and complex. Which makes hiring the right law firm a critical factor in getting charges dropped, reduced, or in minimizing penalties at sentencing.

