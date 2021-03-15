Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. (TSXV: ROSV) ("Roosevelt"), a capital pool company, and Cloud DX, Inc. ("Cloud DX" and together with Roosevelt, the "Companies"), a leading provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions, are pleased to announce the upsizing of the brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") of 12632926 Canada Ltd., an affiliate of Cloud DX ("Cloud FinCo"), as previously announced on January 19, 2021 (the "Private Placement") and the closing of the first tranche for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,528,211. The Private Placement was conducted by a syndicate of agents co-led by Haywood Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and including INFOR Financial Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.

Due to increased investor demand, the size of the Private Placement has been increased to up to 10,600,000 Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,300,000, from the previous maximum of $5,000,000. The Agents have been granted an option (the "Agents' Option") to offer for sale up to 1,590,000 additional Subscription Receipts, on the same terms and conditions, for additional aggregate gross proceeds of up to $795,000, which Agents' Option was partially exercised in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement. The Agents' Option will continue to be exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the final closing of the Private Placement.

The second and final tranche of the Private Placement is expected to close on or before March 24, 2021. The Private Placement is being completed in connection with the proposed reverse take-over (the "Transaction") to be completed among Roosevelt, Cloud DX and Cloud FinCo pursuant to Policy 5.2 of the TSX Venture Exchange, which were previously announced on May 1, 2020 and October 16, 2020.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, investors subscribed for 11,056,422 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,528,211. The Companies intend to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for expansion of U.S. sales and marketing, scale up of Canadian operations, and the costs required to complete the Transaction. The Companies also issued 718,192 compensation options ("Compensation Options") to the Agents in connection with the Private Placement, such Compensation Options being convertible for common shares of Cloud FinCo.

About Roosevelt Capital Group

Roosevelt Capital Group is a capital pool company that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, Roosevelt will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Bent, Chief Financial Officer

Roosevelt Capital Group Inc.

Telephone: (905) 567-3431

Email: bbent@msw.on.ca

About Cloud DX

Cloud DX is a leader in virtual healthcare and digital medicine with rapidly growing sales across North America. Our complete remote patient monitoring platform incorporates proprietary medical devices, mobile apps, clinical dashboards, artificial intelligence and EMR integration. Cloud DX now provides products and services to hospitals, healthcare providers and provincial health departments across North America. In 2020, Cloud DX was a co-recipient of the Roche COVID Challenge award, and is widely recognized for their ground-breaking med tech innovations, including winning the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award, Fast Company magazine "World Changing Idea" and most recently becoming a finalist for a 2021 Edison Award.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Kaul, Chief Executive Officer

Cloud DX, Inc.

Telephone: (888) 534-0944

Email: ceo@clouddx.com

The information contained or referred to in this press release relating to Cloud DX has been furnished by Cloud DX. Although Roosevelt has no knowledge that would indicate that any statement contained herein concerning Cloud DX is untrue or incomplete, neither Roosevelt nor any of its respective directors or officers assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, court approval, Roosevelt and Cloud FinCo shareholder approval, TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance, receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, and if applicable pursuant to Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required court and shareholder approvals, and any ancillary matters thereto, are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Caution regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, including the use of net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing of the closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, and the approval from the Exchange of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "shall" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management of each entity. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

