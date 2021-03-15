IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

IDW Publishing Delivers Solid Quarter Despite COVID-19 Challenges

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a net loss per share of $0.62 on revenue of $8.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (1Q21) Highlights

Consolidated revenue decreased to $8.4 from $10.3 million in 1Q20.

COVID-19 Update: At IDWP, direct market sales recovering with year over year growth. Digital publishing revenue increased 68% year over year. IDWE impacted by industry-wide production / greenlight delays.

Consolidated loss from operations improved to $5.1 million from $5.8 million in 1Q20.

Loss per share narrowed to $0.62 from $0.92 in 1Q20

TMNT: The Last Ronin became the most successful comic in IDWP history, has sold over 200,000 copies including third printing in February.

became the most successful comic in IDWP history, has sold over 200,000 copies including third printing in February. Locke & Key , the Netflix series based on the IDW Comic and produced by IDWE was nominated by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Fantasy Television Series.

, the Netflix series based on the IDW Comic and produced by IDWE was nominated by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Fantasy Television Series. Following the quarter close, IDW completed the planned sale of its CTM subsidiary.

Comments from Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer

"IDW again reported strong bottom-line improvement compared to the year ago quarter despite the remaining COVID-19 challenges. We are swiftly moving toward profitable operations as IDW Entertainment closes in on additional deals and we work through the last impacts of legacy production financing agreements.

"Our outlook for 2021 continues to improve with an exciting line-up of titles at IDWP. The streaming services are getting production schedules back on track now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, and the IDWE team has done a terrific job of developing properties to take full advantage of the thaw. We have also picked up the pace of investment in new IP based on our capacity to develop and holistically monetize properties across publishing and entertainment.

"Following the quarter close, we updated our Form S-1 Statement to register our common stock with the SEC as we move closer to uplisting on a national exchange. The previously announced sale of our CTM subsidiary closed in February, greatly simplifying our story and strengthening our balance sheet."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(In millions, except net loss per share, unaudited)

(Numbers may not foot due to rounding) 1Q20 4Q20 1Q20 Revenue $8.4 $10.1 $10.3 Direct cost of revenue $9.2 $6.5 $11.6 SG&A including non-cash compensation $4.2 $4.5 $4.4 Non-cash compensation included in SG&A $0.1 $0.2 $0.6 Depreciation & amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 Bad debt expense $0.0 $0.4 $0.0 Interest and other expense, net $0.0 $0.3 $0.0 Loss from continuing operations $(5.1) $(1.7) $(5.8) Loss from discontinued operations $(1.1) $(0.3) $(1.1) Net loss attributable to IDW Media $(6.3) $(2.2) $(6.8) Loss per share - continuing operations $(0.51) $(0.17) $(0.78) Loss per share - discontinued operations, net $(0.11) $(0.03) $(0.14) Net loss per share $(0.62) $(0.20) $(0.92)

Segment P&L Highlights

(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 Revenue IDW Publishing $5.6 $7.7 $6.3 IDW Entertainment $2.8 $2.4 $4.0 (Loss) income from operations* IDW Publishing $(0.4) $0.5 $0.1 IDW Entertainment $(4.6) $(2.0) $(5.6) CTM* $(1.1) $(0.3) $(1.1) Corporate (unallocated overhead) $(0.2) $(0.3) $(0.3)

*CTM's bottom line results are reported as 'Net (loss) income from discontinued operations' in all periods presented.

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue: IDWP direct market recovering. Driven by strong sales of Star Wars: High Republic Adventures #1 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin . Increases in digital and publishing revenues offset by decline in games sales. IDW Entertainment (IDWE) revenue generated entirely by the delivery of certain episodes of Wynonna Earp, Season 4. Revenue decreased from the year ago quarter when IDWE delivered certain October Faction episodes.



Income (loss) from Operations: IDWP generated positive EBITDA with strong publishing and digital sales partially offset by increases in personnel expenses and royalties. IDWE costs principally are related to WE production. In addition, they include an impairment of $2.1 million as a result of a recently adopted accounting standard.



CTM Media: CTM Media's results were reported as discontinued operations reflecting the pending sale of the business. Following the quarter close, the sale closed.

CTM Media's results were reported as discontinued operations reflecting the pending sale of the business. Following the quarter close, the sale closed. Balance Sheet Highlights: At January 31, 2021, IDW's cash balance was $8.7 million. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $13.3 million.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern today to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 22, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13717453. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW (OTC PINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, games, merchandise and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) January 31,

2021 (unaudited) October 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,733 $ 10,541 Trade accounts receivable, net 19,429 22,921 Inventory 3,596 3,754 Prepaid expenses 1,646 1,361 Current assets held for sale from discontinued operations 9,976 11,171 Total current assets 43,380 49,748 Property and equipment, net 396 410 Right-of-use assets, net 656 771 Non-current assets Investments - 25 Intangible assets, net 41 52 Goodwill 199 199 Television costs, net 1,087 2,926 Other assets 541 527 Total assets $ 46,300 $ 54,658 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 912 $ 1,406 Accrued expenses 6,288 3,953 Deferred revenue 1,850 2,385 Bank loans payable - current portion 11,127 14,204 Government loans- current portion 994 793 Operating lease obligations - current portion 584 562 Other current liabilities 110 69 Current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations 8,223 8,540 Total current liabilities 30,088 31,912 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations - long term portion 214 368 Government loans - long term portion 201 403 Related party loans payable - long term portion 3,750 3,750 Total non-current liabilities 4,165 4,521 Total liabilities$ 34,253 $ 36,433 Stockholders' equity (see note 3): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 10,008 and 9,987 shares issued and 9,489 and 9,467 shares outstanding at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively 94 93 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 111,467 111,379 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72) (60 ) Accumulated deficit (98,251) (91,996 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 (1,196) (1,196 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,047 18,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,300 $ 54,658

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 8,413 $ 10,336 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 9,233 11,616 Selling, general and administrative 4,242 4,436 Depreciation and amortization 59 68 Bad debt expense - - Total costs and expenses 13,534 16,120 Loss from operations (5,121) (5,784 ) Interest expense, net (13) (9 ) Other expense, net - (25 ) Loss before income taxes (5,134) (5,818 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes - - Net loss from continuing operations (5,134) (5,818 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net (1,121) (1,054 ) Net loss (6,255) (6,872 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - 84 Net loss attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc $ (6,255) $ (6,788 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 2): Continuing operations $ (0.51) $ (0.78 ) Discontinued operations, net (0.11) (0.14 ) Net loss $ (0.62) $ (0.92 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share: 9,992 7,455 Dividend declared per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.00

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (6,255) $ (6,872 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 218 316 Amortization of finance lease 92 104 Bad debt expense (109) 51 Stock based compensation 26 341 Stock options 38 304 Amortization of right-of-use asset 358 434 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 3,786 (1,107 ) Inventory 159 (269 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (229) (193 ) Television costs 1,839 6,359 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,091 (1,660 ) Deferred revenue (693) (172 ) Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan (68) - Gain on sale of long lived assets (8 ) Operating lease liability (367) (408 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 886 (2,780 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (55) (307 ) Proceeds on disposition of long lived assets 8 Net cash used in investing activities (55) (299 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 25 783 Non-controlling interest investment in subsidiary - 201 Repayments of finance lease obligations (92) (105 ) Proceeds of bank loans 17 1,195 Repayments of bank loans (3,076) (4,507 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,126) (2,433 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12) (49 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,307) (5,561 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,162 10,165 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,855 $ 4,604 Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities Cash paid for interest $ 11 $ 19

