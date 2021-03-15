Travel Nevada: Change of Scene: Nevada Serves Up New Resorts, Attractions, Outdoor Fun

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Nevada opens up for visitors with new resorts, attractions, air lift and an eye toward spontaneity and the open road.

In southern Nevada, Las Vegas leads the way with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas set to open March 25. The 1,500-room casino-resort, just off the Las Vegas Strip offers free self-parking and Wi-Fi and is the first major casino-resort in the area to nix resort fees.

Also new and notable in Las Vegas:

Circa , a newly built, 777-room resort in downtown Las Vegas, boasting six pools on three levels and three stories of sports betting.

Area 15 , a wonderous mash-up of experiences and an immersive playground, all rolled up into one vibrant experiential entertainment space, just west of the Strip.

, a wonderous mash-up of experiences and an immersive playground, all rolled up into one vibrant experiential entertainment space, just west of the Strip. The highly anticipated, 3,500-room Resorts World Las Vegas is set to open later this summer and promises to electrify all the senses with a mix of nightlife, globally inspired cuisine, and star-studded performances in its 5,000-capacity theatre.

New adventures beckon just beyond the glow of the Strip. Connect with some of Nevada's most alluring scenery and famous landmarks on Travel Nevada's Neon to Nature itinerary, with day trips to the vibrant communities of Boulder City, Lake Mead, and Laughlin, not too far from the entertainment capital of the world.

Fresh experiences also await in rural Nevada. Step back in time and explore the early-20th-century-silver-boomtown vibe at the newly-opened Belvada Hotel in the town of Tonopah - halfway between Las Vegas and Reno. Originally built in 1906, this historic Tonopah icon - once home to bankers, miners, and dreamers - reopened its doors in late 2020, following an extensive restoration effort to bring every part of the classic building back to life. While in the area, put a stop at the Mizpah on the list. This historical hotel was once the place to see and be seen, hosting countless celebrities and diplomats back in its heyday. Just out back is the 100-acre Tonopah Historic Mining Park, where visitors can learn more about the "Queen of the Silver Camps."

Travel Nevada's Free Range Art itinerary guides visitors through Tonopah and the places to stop while driving from Las Vegas to Reno.

In northern Nevada, Reno is readying itself for the launch of two new retail/dining centers: The Village at Rancharrah is set to open with boutique shops and local eateries this spring, while Reno Public Market, a place to get a bite to eat, buy fresh produce, sample craft beer, or shop for the latest fashions is slated for completion later this year.

As winter fades into spring, outdoor recreationists looking to trade their skis for hiking boots will appreciate the region's easy access to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada and the hundreds of miles of trails begging to be explored. And with new air lift into Reno-Tahoe International Airport, getting here is even easier. Look for nonstop flights into Reno from Charlotte, NC, and Houston this spring, as well as the return of nonstop service to Reno from New York and Chicago. Once here, check out Travel Nevada's Lake Tahoe Loop itinerary for a drive that's anything but predictable and always magical.

For more on exploring Nevada, check out the 2021 Visitors Guide, loaded with stunning images of surprising scenery, intriguing towns, oddball attractions and see-it-to-believe-it events. The guide also offers pro tips on epic road trips, state and national parks, wilderness areas and other only-in-Nevada experiences, as well as how to safely enjoy it all. For more on Nevada's general travel guidelines set by the Governor's Office, visit NVHealthResponse.nv.gov/travel-visitors.

EDITORS: For images, click here. For more ideas on Nevada trips and travel, visit our press site, TravelNevada.com/press.

The Nevada Division of Tourism is a division of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. More commonly known as Travel Nevada, the Nevada Division of Tourism is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination to domestic and international travelers. Operating within a performance-based budget structure, Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percent of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state. For more, visit TravelNevada.biz.

