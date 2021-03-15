Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark Power" or the "Company") (TSX:SPG) today announced it filed amended and restated unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 (the "Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements") and corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis.

The Company previously announced on March 5, 2021 that it would be filing Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis, and March 8, 2021 provided further details respecting the refiling. On March 11, 2021, the Company announced that its senior lender, the Bank of Montreal ("BMO"), had agreed to extend the maturity date of the Company's non-revolving term loan and its revolving acquisition facility.

The Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis replace and supersede, in entirety, the respective previously interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 together with the Company's press release dated November 11, 2020 reporting its financial results for quarter then ended (collectively, the "Previous Documents"). The Previous Documents should no longer be relied upon.

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

