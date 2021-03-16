

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production rose more than estimated in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



Industrial Production increased a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent month-on-month in January. In the initial estimate, output rose 4.2 percent.



Shipments grew 3.2 percent monthly in January, as estimated.



Inventories remained unchanged month-on-month in January. According to the initial estimate, inventories fell 0.2 percent.



The inventory ratio declined 5.7 percent in January versus a 6.3 percent fall in the initial estimate.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 5.2 percent in January. According to the initial estimate, output fell 5.3 percent.



Capacity utilization grew 4.7 percent monthly in January and declined 2.9 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de