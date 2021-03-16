Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.03.2021 | 08:03
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021

PR Newswire

London, March 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry% of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
2UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.0
3VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.0
4OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.8
5TotalEnergyFrance 2.8
6Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.8
7ENIEnergyItaly 2.8
8AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.8
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.6
10SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.5
11Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
12Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
13Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.3
14NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.2
15Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 2.2
16Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.2
17NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.1
18AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.1
19Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.1
20Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.1
21SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.1
22Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.0
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
24CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
25CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.0
26PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.9
27BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 1.9
28ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.0
29Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.8
30Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
31MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
32TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
33MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
34Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
35Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
Total equity investments70.1
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.5
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.1
Total fixed income investments8.6
Cash and other net assets21.3
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK26.2
Japan16.9
United Kingdom13.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan8.9
Americas4.1
Fixed Income8.6
Cash and other net assets21.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care17.2
Communication Services10.7
Financials8.9
Information Technology6.8
Consumer Discretionary6.3
Consumer Staples6.0
Energy5.6
Industrials4.3
Materials2.1
Real Estate2.0
Fixed Income8.6
Cash and other net assets21.3
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 28 February 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,846,000.

16 March 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

