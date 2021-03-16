EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 28 February 2021
London, March 15
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|2
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|3
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|4
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.8
|5
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.8
|6
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|7
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.8
|8
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|9
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.6
|10
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.5
|11
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.4
|12
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|13
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.3
|14
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.2
|15
|Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
|2.2
|16
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.2
|17
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.1
|18
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|2.1
|19
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.1
|20
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.1
|21
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.1
|22
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|23
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|24
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|25
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.0
|26
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|27
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|1.9
|28
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.0
|29
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.8
|30
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|31
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|32
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.7
|33
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|34
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|35
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|Total equity investments
|70.1
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|4.5
|2
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
|4.1
|Total fixed income investments
|8.6
|Cash and other net assets
|21.3
|Net assets
|100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|26.2
|Japan
|16.9
|United Kingdom
|13.9
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|8.9
|Americas
|4.1
|Fixed Income
|8.6
|Cash and other net assets
|21.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|17.2
|Communication Services
|10.7
|Financials
|8.9
|Information Technology
|6.8
|Consumer Discretionary
|6.3
|Consumer Staples
|6.0
|Energy
|5.6
|Industrials
|4.3
|Materials
|2.1
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|8.6
|Cash and other net assets
|21.3
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 28 February 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,846,000.
16 March 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
