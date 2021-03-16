NTPC is now building a 100 MW floating solar array on a reservoir in the Indian state of Telangana.From pv magazine India India's largest floating solar plant - a 100 MW solar array - could be operational within the next few months. NTPC is now building a floating solar plant on the Sri Ram Sagar Project Reservoir in the Indian state of Telangana. It spans a water surface of 450 acres. The plant will likely be commissioned by June, NTPC's southern region executive director, CV Anand, told reporters this week. Upon completion, the project will be the nation's largest single-site floating solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...