

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS (IMOS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of the company of $24.4 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.03 per basic share, prior year. Net earnings per share was $0.67 per basic ADS, compared to $0.52 per basic ADS, last year. Fourth quarter revenue was $224.7 million, an increase of 13.3% from a year ago.



ChipMOS announced NT$2.2 per share distribution was authorized by Board pending shareholder approval at May 2021 AGM.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPMOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de