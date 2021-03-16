Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021

16.03.2021 | 08:31
DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Changes 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Changes 
16-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 March 2021 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") 
 
 
Board Changes 
 
 
Veni Vidi Vici is pleased to announce the appointment of David Francis Rigoll as Executive Chairman of the Company with 
immediate effect. 
 
Mr Rigoll started his career in 1985 in the finance industry at an Investment Bank and moved to a successful 
stockbroking house in 1986 specialising in mining. 
He has specialised in identifying commodities in high growth areas most notably iron ore in 2003, oil in 2004. As early 
as 2008 he had identified a major shift to Electric Vehicle commodities and started investing and developing projects 
in rare earths, cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, tin and manganese.  He has championed assets that are located in top 
tier jurisdictions and is privately investing in eco power sources to further facilitate responsible mining practice. 
Further information on David Francis Rigoll (born 18 September 1962): 
 
Current Directorships Previous Directorships 
N/A                   N/A

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding David Francis Rigoll, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The Company also notes that Mahesh S/o Pulandaran's board position will change with immediate effect to that of Non-Executive Director.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact: 

The Company 
                            +44 (0) 78 7958 4153 
Donald Strang 
 
AQSE Corporate  Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl       +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          VVV 
LEI Code:      213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.:  95566 
EQS News ID:   1175763 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
