AM Best will present a webinar hosted by The Insurance Institute of London (IIL) discussing the state of the global reinsurance market on 18 March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. GST).

During the one-hour event, Catherine Thomas, AM Best senior director, analytics, and Steven Chirico, director, will discuss the rating agency's view of the global reinsurance market and the factors behind its stable market segment outlook for 2021, including the major drivers of reinsurance results, the sufficiency of reinsurers' capitalisation levels and the impact of new capital on market conditions. Despite AM Best's stable outlook, its rationale reflects a number of offsetting negative and positive market forces, and the analysts will provide insight on these specific attributes and contemplate when uncertainty and economic volatility will translate to more-normal operating conditions.

Thomas and Chirico have many years of experience in the insurance industry. Each currently is responsible for managing a team of analysts with portfolios of reinsurance companies, as well as commercial non-life and alternative risk insurers. Thomas holds the chartered financial analyst designation; Chirico is a licensed certified public accountant.

The IIL, which was established in 1907, supports the professional development of members of the Chartered Insurance Institute Group (CII). This event meets CII-member continuing professional development (CPD) requirements; therefore, one hour of CII-member CPD can be claimed for this event. For more information, please visit the official event page.

