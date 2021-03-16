Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Qiiwi Games to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 16, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Qiiwi Games AB's shares (short name QIIWI) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Qiiwi Games is the 18th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Qiiwi is a developer of games for mobile platforms such as iOS and Android. Qiiwi focuses on developing mobile games targeting "Casual Gamers" within the genres Trivia, Match-3 and Word/Puzzle. The company's current operations started in 2012 and the company has studios in Alingsås, Sweden and Nicosia, Cyprus. Focus on inclusion is strong as the company slogan reads "Adventures for Everyone". "By now taking the step to Nasdaq First North Growth Market creates yet another quality mark for Qiiwi Games which we believe will create an increased visibility and knowledge about the company internationally," said Ulf Erik Dale Rundberg, CEO of Qiiwi Games. "Nasdaq symbolizes a global and well-known brand which we believe will improve our relationships with both existing and future partners. We are very happy to today start trading on Nasdaq and we also want to thank all current shareholders that has been with us on the journey up to date and also welcome new shareholders to join Qiiwi Games journey." "We are very excited to welcome Qiiwi Games to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Qiiwi games have made a remarkable growth journey and have accomplished great results by making their products accessible. They have been trend sensitive and forward thinking, something that has contributed to their products being the most downloaded on several international top lists. We look forward to follow them as a listed company." Qiiwi Games has appointed Aktieinvest FK AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com