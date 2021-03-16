

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG.L) reported operating profit before tax of 127.0 million pounds for the six months to 31 January 2021 compared to 124.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 62.8 pence compared to 62.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased 2% to 128.5 million pounds and increased 12% to 181.3 million pounds pre provisions. Adjusted earnings per share was 63.6 pence compared to 63.5 pence.



First half net interest income increased to 265.6 million pounds from 254.1 million pounds, prior year. Non-interest income was 208.4 million pounds compared to 165.9 million pounds.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 18.0 pence per share. The interim dividend is due to be paid on 28 April 2021 to shareholders on the register at 26 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLOSE BROTHERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de