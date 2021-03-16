Following $167.5 Million Series D Investment, Company Lands Key Leadership to Expand Market Presence in France

OwnBackup, a leading cloud data protection platform, today announced its latest expansion in Europe on the heels of its recently announced $167.5 million in Series D funding. With 29 percent of customers already based outside of the U.S., and a European annual contract value (ACV) increase of 129 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2020, the company is poised for its next stage of growth. To capitalize on the increasing demand for software-as-a-service backup and recovery in France, OwnBackup recently hired seasoned local leadership dedicated to the French market.

"Thousands of French companies are powering their digital transformations with Salesforce, and that number is increasing as cloud ecosystems gain more traction in the region. As we grow our footprint in the French market and across Europe generally, we are focused above all on our customers' success," said Gareth Morris, vice president of sales and general manager of EMEA at OwnBackup. "We already have a reputation for stellar customer support, and having fantastic experts on the ground will ensure that we maintain those high standards as we continue to grow market share."

OwnBackup's new leaders in France include several long-time Salesforce veterans, including Nessim Makhloufi, who joined as regional vice president for south EMEA following leadership roles at Coupa Software and SAP Hybris. In addition, OwnBackup's new area vice president, Stephen Terry, brings experience from Salesforce, SAP, and CommVault. Eric Rispaud, director of alliances, adds a proven track record of cloud-first expertise from Accenture and Capgemini. Finally, Andrew Hart will leverage his background from Accenture, Bluewolf, and Salesforce to help expand OwnBackup's professional services team as its director of technical architects.

This Paris-based team will help meet the vital data protection and GDPR compliance needs of French companies, particularly in the business services, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. Current customers in the region include Zenconnect, Highco, Babilou, Delivery Hero, and Yakult. For more information about local job opportunities with the company, visit OwnBackup's careers page.

OwnBackup, the leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore platform, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. Helping nearly 3,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors, and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data recovery, data protection, and information security experts, OwnBackup is a top-rated backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was awarded the Salesforce Appy Award in 2018. OwnBackup ranked number 25 on the 2020 Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list and 79 on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., with R&D, support, and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the solution of choice for some of the world's largest users of SaaS applications.

