Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has successfully completed the delivery and installation of a mobile high-energy inspection system trailer, the HCVM XT, at the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Capellen, Luxembourg.

The NSPA site requires all external construction vehicles, and other equipment providers, to be scanned for potential threats that enter the site such as incendiary and explosive devices, radiological materials, weaponry and unauthorized surveillance or covert equipment.

Smiths Detection's HCVM XT X-ray screening system quickly and efficiently screens for threats at the NSPA site while meeting the most demanding international security-screening requirements with a minimal size footprint and external infrastructure. The HCVM XT has a throughput of up to 25 vehicles an hour in mobile scanning mode and up to 100 trucks an hour in pass-through mode, with a steel penetration of up to 320mm, providing detailed X-ray images that also distinguishes organic and inorganic material. Smiths Detection is in the process of training NSPA agents to operate the product.

"We are delighted to be given the opportunity to supply the NSPA with this mobile high-energy inspection system and to be extending our work in Luxembourg, following on from our partnership with Luxembourg Customs using the same technology" said Jasper van Gend, Head of Market, Europe North East. "Against a backdrop of increasingly complex threats, the NSPA is now well equipped to efficiently detect and deal with any potential threats coming onto the site utilising the HCVM XT, with its six scanning modes and adjustable scanning heights and angles."

When equipped with the optional iCMORE radioactive-material detection system, the HCVM can carry out simultaneous X-ray inspections and an analysis to detect radioactive gamma and neutron materials.

About HCVM XT:

https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hcvm-mobile-x-ray-systems-smiths-detection/

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com.

About NSPA:

NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities, operational and systems support and services to the NATO nations, NATO Military Authorities and partner nations.

As NATO's primary enabler, its mission is to provide effective and cost efficient multinational solutions to the Alliance, its 30 Nations and Partners. NSPA is a customer-funded agency, operating on a "no profit no loss" basis.

As one of the three NATO Agencies, NSPA operates under North Atlantic Council-approved charters. The Agency is the executive body of the NATO Support and Procurement Organisation (NSPO), of which all 30 NATO nations are members. Those nations represented on the NSPO Agency Supervisory Board (ASB), provide strategic direction and guidance to NSPA and oversee its activities and performance.

