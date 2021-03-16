Cold Storage and Distribution Expansions Support Vaccine and Biologics Supply Chain, Keep Pace With Global Industry Trends

PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global outsourcing solutions provider, today announced a new milestone in its global Clinical footprint with the expansion of cold chain clinical supply storage and distribution capabilities at its Berlin location, a major investment that will provide global access to regional customers. The Berlin facility recently passed mandatory regulatory inspection for these expansions, and it is now fully operational.

PCI has added significant capacity and several new cold chain storage conditions to its Berlin facility, which now includes temperatures from controlled room temperature to -80°C. The Berlin facility is now congruent with all PCI global facilities, helping PCI support the vaccine supply chain and keep pace with growing demands for biologic therapies. (Photo: Business Wire)

PCI has added significant capacity and several new cold chain storage conditions to its capabilities,which now include temperatures from controlled room temperature to -80°C. PCI has doubled the size of its 2-8°C storage and added -20°C and -80°C. PCI will be adding liquid nitrogen storage capabilities at the Berlin site in phase two of the expansion, set to begin in FY 2022.

The Berlin facility is now congruent with all PCI global facilities, helping PCI support the vaccine supply chain and keep pace with growing demands for biologic therapies. The added Berlin capacity is well positioned to service small-to-medium sized pharmaceutical companies within mainland Europe (EU), which are conducting clinical trials in the EU, as well as in North America and other parts of the world.

"We look forward to welcoming clients to use the newest expansion in our network, part of a larger strategy to ensure that we have capacity to meet the needs of the clinical market as it evolves," said Brian Keesee, vice president and general manager, Global Clinical Operations and Supply, PCI Pharma Services. "These expanded capabilities and breadth of offerings will ensure that our global and mainland EU customers conducting clinical trials, particularly those in the DACH region of Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, have the support of a full-service solution, which the industry prefers, in a prime location with excellent transport hubs."

This announcement marks the latest in series of global Clinical expansions the company has made across multiple continents and four other sites, including San Diego; Rockford, Illinois; Bridgend, U.K.; and Australia. PCI completeda new Clinical Center of Excellence at its Berlin location in July 2020, following the acquisition of Bellwyck Pharma Services in early 2020. With the Berlin and Bridgend locations, PCI now services both mainland Europe and mainland U.K., which remains an important focus for the company post-Brexit. The Berlin facility is dedicated to secondary packaging, storage of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical therapies at all temperature ranges, and distribution.

About PCI Pharma Services

The global healthcare industry trusts PCI for the drug development solutions that increase their products' speed to market and opportunities for commercial success. Only PCI brings the proven experience that comes with more than 50 successful product launches a year and over five decades in the healthcare business. Leading technology and continued investment enable us to address global development needs throughout the product life cycle from Phase I Clinical trials through commercialization and ongoing supply. Our clients view us as an extension of their business and a collaborative partner, with the shared goal of improving patients' lives. For more information, please visit www.pciservices.com or follow us on Twitter at @PCI_Social.

