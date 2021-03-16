When looking at European Union renewable energy statistics, the Netherlands was, and still is in many ways, the laughingstock of Europe. But in recent years the country has come to rank near the top in solar deployments. In 2021 this small nation may even surpass neighboring Germany with new installed capacity. Rolf Heynen, the CEO of Dutch New Energy Research, takes a look at what is going on.From pv magazine 03/2021 From afar, the Netherlands' progress towards its national renewable energy targets doesn't look great. In the European rankings, only Malta and Luxembourg produce less renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...