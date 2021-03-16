Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2021 | 09:08
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinbound Becomes Exclusive Advertising Sales Partner of CryptoDaily

Coinbound, the leading cryptocurrency and blockchain marketing agency, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive partnership with CryptoDaily to manage all advertising sales.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Just a few months after announcing they had signed an agreement to act as popular crypto mobile app, CoinStats's exclusive advertising sales team, Coinbound has announced a similar exclusive partnership with CryptoDaily.

CryptoDaily is one of the web's most popular sources of cryptocurrency news with over a million monthly readers.

Coinbound, the agency responsible for managing marketing campaigns for the largest companies in the blockchain space like eToro, Voyager, Cosmos, and OKEx, expressed considerable excitement about the new deal.

Ty Daniel Smith, Coinbound's Managing Director, said, "This deal just makes total sense for everyone involved and we are incredibly excited. We've had fantastic success filling the advertising inventory for similar crypto publishers and have no doubt we will do the same for CryptoDaily."

Smith went on to add, "We are already talking to and managing campaigns for most of the companies in the space so having exclusive access to CryptoDaily's advertising inventory puts us in an amazing position to drastically increase CryptoDaily's revenue will offering even more amazing advertising placements to our existing marketing clients."

Media contact

Company: Coinbound

Contact Person: Will Zhu

E-Mail: press@coinbound.io

Website: https://coinbound.io/

SOURCE: Coinbound



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635732/Coinbound-Becomes-Exclusive-Advertising-Sales-Partner-of-CryptoDaily

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.