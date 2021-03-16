Coinbound Becomes Exclusive Advertising Sales Partner of CryptoDaily

Coinbound, the leading cryptocurrency and blockchain marketing agency, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive partnership with CryptoDaily to manage all advertising sales.

CryptoDaily is one of the web's most popular sources of cryptocurrency news with over a million monthly readers.

Coinbound, the agency responsible for managing marketing campaigns for the largest companies in the blockchain space like eToro, Voyager, Cosmos, and OKEx, expressed considerable excitement about the new deal.

Ty Daniel Smith, Coinbound's Managing Director, said, "This deal just makes total sense for everyone involved and we are incredibly excited. We've had fantastic success filling the advertising inventory for similar crypto publishers and have no doubt we will do the same for CryptoDaily."

Smith went on to add, "We are already talking to and managing campaigns for most of the companies in the space so having exclusive access to CryptoDaily's advertising inventory puts us in an amazing position to drastically increase CryptoDaily's revenue will offering even more amazing advertising placements to our existing marketing clients."

