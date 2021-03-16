Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
WKN: 5173 ISIN: EE3100007857 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
09.12.20
18:40 Uhr
86,26 Euro
+86,26
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2021 | 09:17
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Procedure for listing subordinated bonds of Coop Pank

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-16 09:05 CET --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn started the procedure
for listing the bonds of Coop Pank on the Baltic Bond List. 

The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
made during the listing procedure will be published separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
