16.03.2021
Procedure for UAB Modus Group bonds admission to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North started

In accordance with the listing application and the documents submitted by UAB
Modus Group, Nasdaq Vilnius has started the procedure for bond issue (ISIN code
LT0000404790) trading on the Alternative market First North. 

Nasdaq Vilnius resolutions made during the procedure will be published
separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
