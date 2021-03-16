Procedure for UAB Modus Group bonds admission to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North started

In accordance with the listing application and the documents submitted by UAB Modus Group, Nasdaq Vilnius has started the procedure for bond issue (ISIN code LT0000404790) trading on the Alternative market First North. Nasdaq Vilnius resolutions made during the procedure will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.